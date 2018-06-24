Road Transport Department says new Aidilfitri strategy effective

Heavy traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAPAH, June 24 — The Road Transport Department (RTD)’s new Education, Prevention and Enforcement strategy implemented in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year has had a positive impact, especially in reducing accidents.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the strategy included going undercover in the bus, intelligence at the bus terminal and location as well as motorcycle patrols on the road.

He said the approach was considered effective by the drop in various summonses issued by 19 per cent or 30,820 compared to 37,913 summonses recorded in the same period last year.

“This year we introduced RTD officers operating incognito as passengers in express buses and have issued 139 summonses to drivers of 658 buses.

“We also carried out checks at all bus terminals and found 11 bus drivers tested negative in urine tests and, if found guilty, their licences will be revoked,” he told reporters after monitoring the traffic by air around the Tapah Rest and Services Stop, northbound North-South Expressway (Plus) here.

According to Shaharuddin, enforcement of motorcycle patrols within two weeks of operation starting from June 8 have issued 5,341 summonses for various offences including for having no driving licence and for vehicles with expired road tax.

He said as many as 200 RTD motorcycles have been mobilised to patrol the accident hot spots.

“This includes a special motorcycle operation on June 12 and 13, which saw 25,304 motorcycles being inspected and 4,400 summonses issued in the last two days,” he said.

In the meantime, Shaharuddin said 35.948 summonses under the Automated Awareness Security System (AWAS) had been issued during the operational period until today.

“The summonses involved two offences, for exceeding the speed limit (33,727 summonses) and for traffic light violations (2,221 summonses). — Bernama