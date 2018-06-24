Ahead of remand hearing, activists vexed over Siti Kasim’s arrest

Siti Kasim is seen in the Kajang Court Complex on June 24, 2018, after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman whom the lawyer insisted she had rescued from the latter’s mother. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KAJANG, June 24 — Civil rights activists have expressed their concern over lawyer Siti Kasim’s arrest last night, questioning the police procedure which led to the incident that saw her house broken into.

Some 15 people from the legal profession and human rights groups gathered at the Kajang Court Complex, ahead of Siti’s remand hearing following a confrontation with the police who attempted to take her client Anis Izzatty Ruslan into custody.

“I am surprised that in this ‘New Malaysia’ we are still facing problems like this.

“The arrest of Siti who is both a lawyer and an officer of the court is in my view wholly unjustified,” National Human Rights Society president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan told Malay Mail.

Ambiga said the police had no business treating the lawyer, who has worked in many human rights cases, like a common criminal.

“The whole episode calls out for some transparency in the way which such cases are handled. This really should not be happening any more,” she added.

Also present were Petaling Jaya MP and former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah, and women’s rights activist Ivy Josiah.

MORE TO COME