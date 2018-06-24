Melaka to consider suggestion to hire only local cooks

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari was receptive to the Human Resources Ministry’s recommendation that restaurant operators hire only local cooks. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 24 — The Melaka state government will consider the Human Resources Ministry’s recommendation that restaurant operators in the country hire only local cooks from July 1, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the suggestion was viewed as having a positive impact on the state tourism sector and would generate more job opportunities in the food industry for locals.

“The suggestion will be taken into account in various aspects as it can help us to maintain the Melaka food tradition that should be syonymous with the people of the state.

“In my opinion, it will not have a negative impact on the tourism industry because through such a measure, we can preserve our local history, heritage and food tradition besides involving the locals in the economic development,” he told reporters at the Melaka state government Aidilfitri open house here last night.

He was commenting on the recent call by Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran for restaurants in the country to hire only local cooks, which received various criticisms, including on social media.

Adly added that the suggestion should be viewed positively as it has many merits, especially in curbing the monopoly of outsiders or foreigners in the food business sector. — Bernama