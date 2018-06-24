Comply to plant quarantine procedures, advises Sabah minister

Sabah’s cocoa plantations have been devastated by pest and disease attacks. — Reuters file pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong has advised the people to comply with the existing Plant Quarantine Regulations to bring in any regulated plant or plant products to Sabah.

In a statement issued today, he said the compliance was to prevent any plant products being brought in from being seized or faced with a fine.

“In the past cocoa was a potential crop in Sabah with over 400,000 hectares of plantation in 1990. But now it is only about 5,500 hectares due to pest and disease attacks like Cocoa Pod Borer (CPB).

“CPB is believed to have come from neighbouring countries and brought to Sabah through plants that do not undergo quarantine procedures,” he said.

Hence, he said the people should take precautionary measures to protect the state’s agricultural industry and its diverse flora and fauna besides learning from the past experiences.

Wong said the importation or movement of any regulated plant, plant and agricultural products was permissible but it required an Import Permit (IP) from the Sabah Agriculture Department before these are allowed to be brought in to the state.

“These procedures are similar to those enforced in the peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan. The Plant Quarantine will then conducts the necessary checks upon arrival at the entry points,” he added. — Bernama