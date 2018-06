Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali speaks during a Ge14 ceramah in Bagan Serai May 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali has announced today that he is quitting his party Umno and Barisan Nasional.

The Bagan Serai MP, who is so far independent, has also pledged his support to the Pakatan Harapan federal and state government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

