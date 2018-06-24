Don’t use bikini enforcement as excuse to ogle women, MCA tells Terengganu

On Friday, the PAS government in Terengganu stressed it will not restrict non-Muslims from donning bikinis on the state’s beaches and islands. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — MCA has reminded Terengganu’s Islamic enforcers today to not abuse their powers and ogle tourists to satisfy their lust, after the latter would reportedly “approach” women who wear bikinis on the state’s beaches and islands.

The party was also concerned that the move to “approach” holidaymakers and “discuss” the matter will subsequently harass those who merely look similar to Malay-Muslims.

“‘Approaching tourists’ would also mean that the enforcement officers would have observed the holidaymakers for a while before their next action to ‘approach’ and ‘discuss’,” Terengganu MCA chief Datuk Toh Chin Yaw said in a statement.

“Terengganu MCA does not want this situation to be exploited and abused by enforcement officers who cannot contain their lust to ogle at holidaymakers, but cloak behind self-righteousness to then harass visitors to the sand dunes and waters.”

“Likewise, we are concerned if visitors whose complexions and appearance render them similar in appearance to Malay-Muslims i.e. indigenous Sabahans and Sarawakians, Eurasians, Malaysians who are of mixed parentage i.e. Indians and Chinese, they too may be mistaken as Muslims, harassed and summoned for not covering for their aurat,” he said.

On Friday, the PAS government in Terengganu stressed it will not restrict non-Muslims from donning bikinis on the state’s beaches and islands.

Terengganu humanity, preaching, and information committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah, however, conceded that authorities may, from time to time, approach tourists for “discussions” on the matter, but did not explain what this would entail.

Toh said it would be a better idea if signs were erected at relevant areas to specify the type of beachwear that is permitted.

He said they should not only indicate restrictions on sunbathing, but also littering, bringing glass containers and disturbing a turtle that is laying eggs.

“Terengganu has pristine beaches and islands are tourist destinations that can generate revenue for the state and income for local industries. Do not let overzealousness, intolerance or lust-filled enforcement officers destroy their pull-factor,” he added.