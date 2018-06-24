Cops say broke into Siti Kasim’s home to ‘rescue’ client, prevent violence

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat confirmed that the lawyer was arrested for obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duties. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Police insisted today that they broke down the door of Siti Kasim’s home last night in order to “rescue” her client Anis Izzatty Ruslan, 24, and to prevent the latter from hurting herself and others.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat also confirmed that Siti was arrested for obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duties, after she confronted police officers at the Kajang police headquarters for taking her client into custody.

“The victim was supposed to undergo a psychiatric check-up at Kajang Hospital but was interrupted by Siti Kasim whom had barged into the examination room during the test on Thursday,” he said.

Fadzil said the victim was tracked down to a condominium in Segambut after the police received several tip-offs at around 9.30pm yesterday.

It is understood that Anis had been staying at Siti’s home since Thursday, after the lawyer went to Hospital Kajang to assist and shelter her from the latter’s allegedly abusive mother.

The police crashed into my house, broke my door and took away #anisnurizzaty. I am outraged at this violation and fear for Anis safety. I am on the way to IPD Kajang with our team of lawyers and NGOs. — Siti Kasim (@sitikasim) June 23, 2018

Fadzil said the rescue followed two police reports lodged by the woman’s mother and a female escort police officer in relation to the alleged commotion caused by Siti last Thursday.

“During the rescue attempt, she refused to cooperate with the police and locked herself in the house.

“In order to ensure she did not hurt herself and others, our officers had to break down the door forcefully to gain entry,” he said, adding that the woman was subsequently sent back to the hospital to resume her check-up and for the investigator to obtain the test results.

He said Siti was detained at 12.40am under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant and would be remanded later today.

According to Sisters in Islam (SIS) programme manager Shareena Sheriff, Anis left her home in Putrajaya last January, where she was living with her mother.

After living in a shelter for a month, Anis managed to find a job in a legal firm and moved out of the shelter to live on her own.

However, her mother had lodged police reports and told Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) that she was mentally unstable and that her faith was in question.