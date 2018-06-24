Survey: Call to hire only local cooks needs to be studied

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran was reported to have called all restaurants nationwide to hire local cooks in their restaurants effective from July 1, 2019. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The proposal to implement rules to hire only local cooks at restaurants from next year needed to be studied thoroughly to ensure it does not cause inconvenience to any parties.

Despite being seen as a government proactive measure to reduce dependence of local restaurants on foreign workers and maintain the quality of food, a Bernama survey revealed that generally many opined that it should not be implemented in a rush.

Chief executive officer of Kayu Nasi Kandar Restaurant, Sirajudin Mohamed Mydin said the implementation of such a regulation should take into account the problems to be faced by local restaurant operators, especially to find replacements in a short time.

“It would not be easy for us (food traders) to find a good cook in a short period of time. Although, we can provide training for the new workers (locals) it takes time to develop a skilful cook,” he told Bernama here today.

On Friday, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran was reported to have called all restaurants nationwide to hire local cooks in their restaurants effective from July 1, 2019.

His statement met with various criticisms on social media. Later he clarified that the directive was still at the suggestion stage and talks would be held with the stakeholders before any further instructions are made.

A local restaurant operator, Jemain Sakat, 54, said the suggestion was justified but should not be implemented without warning due to the lack of local manpower.

“Our (local) people do not want to work overtime and their physical endurance is not the same as foreign workers apart from wage factor and a preference to work in hotels as a career path,” said Jemain who has been in the food business over the last 10 years.

Restaurant operator and cook, Mohamad Zulkifli Abdul Ghani, 28, agreed that the proposed policy should be implemented if the cooking skills and commitment of the locals matched those of foreigners.

“It’s hard to find those (locals) willing to work for more than eight hours,” said the Kedah native.

Private sector employee, Karmani Ibrahim also agreed with the proposal but said foreign cooks with outstanding employee criteria should be have their services retained.

“Actually it is not a problem if the foreign worker practises good work ethics and maintains good hygiene,” he added. — Bernama