Urgent need to reform the police force — Stephen Ng

JUNE 24 — There is a real need to reform the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) following the arrest of lawyer, Siti Kasim over an alleged ‘kidnap’ based on the report by her client’s mother.

Both the client and her aunties have come out in defence of Siti, and despite them claiming that the mother’s report was untrue, the police did not take that into consideration.

The police should not have acted upon the report from one party without properly investigating into the case the moment they heard the evidence that went contrary to the mother’s report.

It clearly shows an abuse of police power, something which we can no longer tolerate as we become a developed nation in just 16 months to go.

As the rakyat, we demand to know who gave the order to arrest Siti Kasim and we want to make sure that the officer concerned is demoted, transferred or removed from the police force. He or she has damaged the reputation of the PDRM.

As ordinary rakyat, we cannot understand why Sungai Besar Umno leader Jamal Mohd Yunus can submit his form for Umno Youth election, but neither the police nor his lawyer could contact him. All that the police can do is to find out who submitted the form on behalf of Jamal, and how he obtained it from fugitive, or is our police that incompetent in carrying out their task?

This is why reforms in the PDRM is all the more urgent now in order to restore public confidence in our police force. This also calls for the setting up of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) which was recommended by the Royal Commission of Inquiry investigating into the nude squat incident, which is again clearly an abuse of power.

I did not want to highlight two other cases but since this matter cropped up, I have to do it asking for the police to act professionally. The first incident is regarding an accident involving a police car from IPD Gombak and an alumnus from my university.

The errant police officer was in the wrong and promised to pay for the repair since police vehicles are not insured, so my friend had to go through a lot of hassles trying to get his car fixed. I will let him tell the story but the officer concerned should not be promoted for not keeping to his promise.

The second case is when I had a complaint which I wrote to a few key people at Bukit Aman. Even though it finally went to its Public Relations Officer, one Datuk Asmawati and also to the Inspector General of Police, for over one month, there is not a single response. This is unlike those days when Bukit Aman was efficient and willing to address public complaints urgently.

I have more stories to tell, but they will come later when I am being provoked. Meanwhile, I am one who have always respected the police force, because several relatives of mine including my late father, was with the police force in the good old days.

This is why, based on just three incidents that I am familiar with, I strongly urge Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to carry out the police reforms as soon as possible. The rakyat have enough of this kind of nonsense by some irresponsible police officers. It is time for a revamp by bringing up officers who are more professional in conducting their jobs.

