Umno wings: Polls results announcement at 5pm

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The final results for the divisional and central election for Umno’s three wings will only be announced at 5pm, says its secretary-general Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said as at 12.30am today, 56 Umno divisions had not finished their meetings or sent the outcome of the elections in their respective divisions.

The divisions comprised 10 in the Federal Territory; Perlis (1); Kedah (6); Perak (6); Selangor (6); Negri Sembilan (4); Melaka (2); Johor (1); Pahang (6); Terengganu (2); Kelantan (6); and Sabah (6).

“So far, the percentage of forms officially sent is 45 per cent,” he told reporters here today.

Representatives from the 191 Umno divisions are voting to elect leaders for the three wings in conjunction with the Umno Divisional Delegates Conference.

Ab Rauf also reminded that any result disseminated in the social media was unofficial and not issued by Umno headquarters.

As at 1am today, Puteri Umno vice-chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan appears to be ahead of the race for the Puteri Umno chief post with 73 votes, leaving behind her only challenger Nor Hazreena Mohamad Hashim who obtained nine votes.

For Wanita Umno chief post, Parit Sulong member of parliament Noraini Ahmad is leading with 34 votes followed closely by Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun with 32 votes.

As for the Umno Youth chief post, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki is leading with 21 votes followed by Pahang UMNO Youth chief Mohd Shahar Abdullah with 20 votes.

This election sees three candidates for Wanita chief, Youth chief (nine) and a straight fight for the Puteri chief post.

Each vote represents one division. — Bernama