Nurul the perfect choice for TVET — Puthan Perumal

JUNE 24 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik announced that Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is PKR vice-president, would head a committee which will soon prepare a report to upgrade and strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.

Good news I must say.

However, the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has questioned Nurul Izzah Anwar’s ability to head the committee.

It was reported that the union’s president Kamarozaman Abd Razak said this because Nurul, who is Permatang Pauh MP, does not have ministerial powers and is not part of the Cabinet.

Firstly, this is a committee set up to strengthen and upgrade TVET. It obviously comes under the umbrella of the Education Ministry because it was the Education Minister who appointed Nurul. So, common sense would tell you that you don’t have to be a Minister to head a reform committee. It’s called delegation of responsibility in case NUTP is wondering what it is called.

Apparently Kamarozaman said the TVET committee would involve multiple ministries, pointing to the former council under the previous administration where seven ministries were involved.

Wow, seven ministries? I didn’t know that. So, if i am getting this correctly, previously there were seven ministries involved in TVET council and only now a reform committee became imminent?

Sometimes my dear NUTP, you don’t need so many people to get things moving. You need a strong head with a clear mind.

And that is what you will get with Nurul Izzah Anwar as the head of this committee.

In case you have not noticed over the years, dealing with seven ministries, there are so many ways to raise issues in the Cabinet without being a Minister.

It’s called making a written representation to a Minister supported by a study with a view of making a change on certain issues of importance. If the Minister feels it is important, he will raise it in the Cabinet for you. NUTP, you should try it sometimes.

I am surprised that in dealing with seven ministries, no one saw a need for reform prior to this. NUTP, you must have been busier than all the seven ministries put together.

Therefore, to summarise my point, it does take a Minister to make a change. It takes resolve and guts. Individuals can at any point in time give reports or studies to a Minister for his or her consideration.

And sometimes, a Minister would appoint individuals to look into certain matters for him or her and prepare a report.

And that is exactly what the Education Minister has done in this instance by appointing Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Therefore, NUTP’s concern that Nurul Izzah Anwar is not a Minister is absolutely unfounded and without basis.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.