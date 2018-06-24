MP: Better late than never to leave BN, but Gerakan senators should resign

Yesterday, Gerakan announced its withdrawal from BN. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — DAP’s Lim Lip Eng has urged Gerakan’s two senators and other political appointees to resign their posts, after the party officially announced yesterday that it was leaving Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Kepong MP said the appointees, including those in Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), were appointed as part of BN, and therefore, should now quit since they are no longer part of the former ruling coalition.

“Finally, the last noble thing for Gerakan to do after leaving BN is to have their two senators, their representative on the DBKL advisory board and their many other political appointees in various federal and state agencies resign from their BN appointed positions.

“They were BN appointees, and now that they are leaving BN, they should also do the honourable thing by resigning from the positions which were given to them by the BN, completely disassociating themselves from their previous partnership,” he said in a statement.

Lim also pointed out that Gerakan has yet to apologise for its role in defending the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, alleging that secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng had sat on the Public Accounts Committee and still defended 1MDB.

“Though it’s a general election too late for Gerakan to finally make the decision, it is still better late than never to cut ties with the corrupt political coalition,” Lim said.

“This Gerakan’s unsurprising and belated decision is also a wise one and political correct, unlike the other unremorseful and recalcitrant BN parties such as MCA and MIC.”

Yesterday, Gerakan announced its withdrawal from BN, saying the decision was made after deliberation on current political developments following the 14th general election that saw BN lose federal power for the first time and most of the state governments.