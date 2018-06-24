Former Bank Negara assistant governor dies of cancer

Latifah also served as adviser to the Securities Commission chairman and was president of the Malaysian Economic Association (MEA) at the time of her death. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Former assistant governor of Bank Negara Datuk Latifah Merican Cheong, 67, died of oesophageal cancer on Friday night.

Latifah breathed her last at Subang Jaya Medical Centre at about 10.15pm, surrounded by family members, said a relative who declined to be named.

She was admitted to the medical centre on Monday after complaining of fatigue and pain.

He said her remains were taken to Al-Mujahideen Mosque, Damansara Utama, and buried at the Section 9 Kota Damansara Islamic cemetery at 11am yesterday.

Latifah from Air Itam, Penang, became the assistant governor of Bank Negara in 1998.

She also served as adviser to the Securities Commission chairman and was president of the Malaysian Economic Association (MEA) at the time of her death.

She leaves behind her husband Cheong Kwok Yew and three sons. — Bernama