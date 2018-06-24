From boyz to men in Russia

Soaking in the World Cup fever in Russia are four happy old boys (from left) Ong Keng Teong, Eddie Lee, Ng Meng Teck and Michael Kok, from the Class of ‘82, MBSKL.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A friendship forged in school, cultivated through years of growing up together and decades later still as strong, united by football — this is the story of four guys: from boyz to men.

The four, now in their early 50’s — Ong Keng Teong, Eddie Lee, Ng Meng Teck and Michael Kok — found another common ground in their passion for the greatest game on earth.

Enjoying life to the hilt, plans to home in on the World Cup in Russia was hatched at their reunion dinner earlier this year attended by over 60 old boys from the Methodist Boys School of Kuala Lumpur,

With clockwork planning to book tickets, they have realised their dream to witness their star players at this epic event.

Eddie and Keng Teong journeyed from KL, meeting up with Michael from Melbourne and finally Meng Teck.

The camaraderie and bond of friendship is indeed a living testimony to their years at MBS. They bring with them the indomitable spirit of their ex-classmates from the Class of 1982 (form five).

“It is simply an awesome feeling to soak up the atmosphere of World Cup fever with over a hundred thousand spectators and with my school buddies,” said Eddie, a businessman in KL.

As the school motto would advocate, Ora et Labora (Pray and Work), these four men epitomise this to the fullest. Their hard work has paid off and their prayers answered in Russia.