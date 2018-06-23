Zahid envisions new coalition to replace BN

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference June 23, 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Umno acting president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he offered himself for the post of Umno president as he believed in continuity of the party’s leadership hierarchy.

Having been entrusted to carry out the responsibilities of Umno president, he felt he would be able to carry on the struggle shouldered by past leaders.

The Bagan Datuk member of parliament said he was also an individual who believed in open party elections where anyone could contest for the post of president and deputy president, such that the proposal was agreed to by the supreme council, for Umno’s polls this year.

His agenda for change in Umno include revamping the party’s charter, restructuring the party organisation and opening the Umno membership system to the concept of volunteerism.

“My other agenda include uniting the Malays without being racist because we have seen how that unity had now been shredded into small groups,” he told a press conference at Bangunan Umno today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he visualised a new amalgamation of parties to replace the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition that had been rejected by the voters in the 14th general election.

He said the new coalition could comprise race-based parties and like BN must prioritise the plural society concept without neglecting the interest of their respective races.

“A coalition or a party similar to BN has to be formed so that all parties be put under one roof and work together to form the next government.

“We must acknowledge that our struggle is not merely for the interest of our own race,” he told reporters at his office at Menara Dato Onn today.

But of course, the former deputy prime minister said, the issue must be discussed together with the other interested coalition components. — Bernama