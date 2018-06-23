Ev Ting says he’s ready for lightweight title shot at Kuala Lumpur in three weeks

Ev is all set for another victory and a title shot. — Picture by ONE Championship

MACAU, June 23 — Malaysian mixed martial arts fighter Ev Ting said he’s ready to take the lightweight title off Martin Nguyen in three weeks time.

The promotion will be headed for Kuala Lumpur on July 13 and Ev called out the lightweight champion to defend his belt on that date.

“Kuala Lumpur is in three weeks time and I want to fight on that card. I’m ready to take on Martin anytime. He has something I want (the title).

“If he truly thinks he’s the best fighter he should meet me at Kuala Lumpur for a catchweight fight or maybe a bantamweight clash if he can’t make it for lightweight.

“Martin, I can take both that titles off you,” the 28-year-old said.

Ev was speaking to Malay Mail fresh off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Japan’s Koji Ando in Macau.

The Bali MMA and Auckland MMA fighter threw in his most impressive performance to date in the ONE cage to record his 16th career win.

“He was a tough competitor. I tried my best to finish him and I guess I’m glad I came close but not close enough.

“I was expecting a little bit more takedown from him but he was too tough, something which people rarely give him credit for.

He added: “He’s a true legend and he’s got a samurai’s heart.”

Ev dominated round one before Ando responded to Ev’s tactics brilliantly towards the end of round two.

Round three was a tight affair with both fighters landing sufficient amount of exchanges, but Ev’s huge knee to the face saw him secure round three.

“I knew he was getting the lead at the end of the second and when round three kicked off I had to show I wanted more and I was going forward more.”

The defeat leaves Ando still seeking for his first victory with the promotion since 2015 while Ev moved to the top of ONE Championship’s win chart with 10 wins.

Ev’s maiden title shot in April last year saw him narrowly losing out to Eduard Folayang via unanimous decision.

The lightweight champion Nguyen meanwhile has yet to defend his belt since beating Folayang to the title in Manila last year.

The New Zealand- raised fighter said he deserves more title shots with the promotion.

“I’ve only had one title shot in 12 fights while some were given three or four shots at the same time.”