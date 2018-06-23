Selangor have one foot in FA Cup finals

Selangor’s Rufino Segovia celebrates after scoring a goal during the FA Cup semifinal first leg against PKNS at the Cheras Stadium, June 23, 2018. ― Bernama pic

CHERAS, June 23 ― Rufino Segovia scored a hattrick as Selangor beat PKNS 4-0 in their FA Cup semifinal first leg at Cheras Stadium.

The Spaniard scored in the 39th, 41st and 56th minutes and played a part in the fourth goal when hes cross from the right deflected into goal of PKNS' Azmizi Azmi’s shins in the 64th minute. He is now the top scorer with eight goals in the competition.

In the other semifinal Pahang drew with PKNP (Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak) 1-1. Ahmad Sukri Ahmad scored for PKNP in the 13th minute before Wan Zahrulnizam Wan Zakaria equalised 12 minutes later. The return legs will be played on June 30th.

