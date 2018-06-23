Girl drowns, boy missing in swimming tragedy in Johor

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — A swimming outing by seven friends at an old mining pond in Taman Suria here today turned into tragedy when one of them drowned and another is missing.

The victims in the 5pm incident were identified as Norfifi Alisha Natalia Afidan Shah, 12, and Mohammad Affiq Afnan Abdul Razzaq, nine.

They had gone swimming at the pond with Norfifi’s brother, Mohd Danish Ashraf Afidan Shah, 10, and four other friends, Rizman Ismail, 13, Ghismawi Ismail, nine, Muaz Ibrahim, nine, and Mohd Danish Omar, 10.

The duo were believed to have faced difficulties while swimming and within minutes went missing, while the others managed to swim to safety.

Johor Baru Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Nazaruddin Yusof said Norfifi’s body was found near the scene at 6.25pm by firemen and efforts were underway by a team of 10 firemen to locate the remaining victim.

He said the families of the victims had also been informed of the mishap. — Bernama