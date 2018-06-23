Ev Ting secures 10th ONE Championship victory, calls out lightweight champ Martin Nguyen

File photo of Ev Ting. ― Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

MACAU, June 23 — Malaysia mixed martial arts fighter Ev Ting secured an impressive unanimous decision victory over Japan’s Koji Ando at ONE: Pinnacle of Power in Macau. The 28-year-old secured his 10th victory but didn’t bother about it too much, instead calling out lightweight champion, Australia’s Martin Nguyen.

“There’s a reason why I’m in the cage and that is to fight for the gold.

“The only gold I’m missing is that gold from around my waist. Beware Martin, I can take both of them off you,” he told the crowd shortly after his win.

Ev started off the stronger of the two opening with a strong right leg before a three-combo punch followed by another huge kick.

Ando measured Ev for too long as the Malaysian powered through the first round shocking the crowd and his Japanese opponent with a powerful kick to close the first five minutes.

Round two started off slowly and there was nothing much between the pair apart from heavy exchanges towards the last two minutes of the round.

The third started out with all guns blazing as another kick from Ev stunned his Japanese opponent.

Ando however showed why he’s still yet to be submitted or knockout - responding to everything Ev threw at him in style.

The two kept a close distance before Ev landed a huge knee which brought Ando to the ground.

Ando managed to keep his composure - refusing to give up - but after an exhilarating 15 minutes of action, Ev was the clear winner.