Inventor urges govt to set up special body to protect patents

PARIT BUNTAR, June 23 — The government was today urged to create a special body to protect patents against piracy.

According to an inventor, Md Nayan Salleh, 63, the measure was needed because the existing act was unable to protect inventions and innovations which can boost national economy.

“I believe it’s time for the government to protect inventors so that their inventions will not be plagiarised by those seeking profits,” he said when met here, today.

“The 1993 Patent Act is still inadequate to protect inventors when their inventions are copied by irresponsible people, making many inventors reluctant to create new inventions,” he said here today.

Md Nayan who is also the managing director of Kitaran Potensi Sdn Bhd, with 22 years’ experience in the invention field claimed he was also a victim when the Food Waste Products, Fat and Grease Filtration and Separation System (Simpak) which he patented on Jan 1, 2009 was plagiarised until he lost about RM1 million.

“The government, especially the Ministry of Finance, has to make it compulsory for any company applying for the tender to list patents registered with the Patent Act to prevent copyright infringement,” said Md Nayan who has been involved with inventions since 1996.

Md Nayan said he has now put on hold about eight new innovations including pri-Aedes (Aedes destroyer) which does not use any chemicals instead only waves to trap mosquitoes.

“The use of poison will not destroy mosquitoes and can damage the environment,” said Nayan who did not want to produce his inventions for fear they may be plagiarised.

Md Nayan achieved success when he won three international-awards, including a gold medal and two silver medals in the International Scientific Inventions Competition in Geneva, Switzerland in 1996, 1997 and 1998 and received the National Genius Award (2003), the National Innovation Award (2015) and the National level ‘Anugerah Tokoh Maulidur Rasul’ in 2009. — Bernama