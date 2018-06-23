Umno members leaving party not a big issue,says Bukit Bintang Puteri Umno

Datin Naszriah Ngasri said the decision of Umno members leaving the party during its election process is not a big problem. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The decision of Umno members leaving the party during its election process is not a big problem, said Bukit Bintang Puteri Umno chief Datin Naszriah Ngasri.

In fact, Naszriah or Anne as she is fondly known, said it would be easier for the party to determine its loyal members.

“The situation has clearly showed which Umno members who are truly loyal to the struggle of the party. Our focus now is to restore the dignity of Umno,” she told Bernama after the Bukit Bintang Puteri Umno delegates meeting and elections at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

She was commenting on the decision by 10 Rasah and Rembau Umno branch leaders who announced leaving the party this morning.

Meanwhile, the actress said she was not defending her post as Bukit Bintang Puteri Umno chief at the election this time around.

“Five years are enough. I want to give way to a new face,” she added. — Bernama