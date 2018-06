Mexico’s Edson Alvarez celebrates after the match against Germany at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. ― Reuters pic

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia, June 23 ― Edson Alvarez was brought in as centre back for Mexico’s World Cup Group F game against South Korea today in the only change made by coach Jose Luis Osorio after the Latin Americans defeated defending champions Germany.

The 20-year-old Alvarez, one of Mexico’s hottest prospects, replaces Hugo Ayala.

Mexico will qualify for the last 16 if they win and Germany fail to beat Sweden. ― Reuters