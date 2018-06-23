Food traders demand one-stop centre for local hires

File photo of patrons lining up for the nasi kandar at Pelita. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― Food traders want a one-stop centre for them to process the hiring of local chefs as required by the Human Resource Ministry beginning next year.

“In this food & beverage (F&B) sector, we have a lot of problems because we do not have a one stop centre to resolve them in one go.

“We have to go through many agencies to get workers which include Home Ministry and Human Resource Ministry,” lamented Kayu Nasi Kandar Restaurant Group chief executive officer, Sirajudin Mohamed Mydin.

He also suggested that the ministry provide training or programmes to help the F&B industry develop human capital in the specific sector.

“How can we develop a chef if we do not have a specific institution that develops the F&B industry especially in our sector. Currently, we are focusing too much on the hotel industry,” he told Bernama here today.

He also said the ministry should carry out an in-depth study before enforcing the policy as it could adversely affect key players in the industry as well as consumers. ― Bernama