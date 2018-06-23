Commotion at Bukit Bintang Puteri Umno delegates meeting

A Puteri Umno member casts her votes during the wing’s elections at the Putra World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― A commotion broke out during the Bukit Bintang Puteri Umno delegates meeting and elections at Putra World Trade Centre here today.

The incident happened during the counting of votes when an individual suddenly spat on one of the delegates but the situation calmed down 10 minutes later.

According to a delegate, the commotion began when the counting room door closed suddenly.

“I wonder why they closed the door, it should be opened for everyone to see that the counting process is being carried out transparently,” she said.

A total of 74 delegates attended the meeting. ― Bernama