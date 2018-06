Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was rushed to hospital today after he complained of shoulder and back aches upon his return from Turkey.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the party de facto leader was on his way to the emergency ward at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

“However, his health condition is stable”.