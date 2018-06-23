Gerakan quit BN to survive, say MIC and MCA

File photo of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (fifth from right) at the Gerakan Party's Annual General Meeting in Menara PGRM, Kuala Lumpur, November 12, 2018. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― MIC and MCA, Umno’s remaining allies in Barisan Nasional (BN), said they understood that Gerakan had quit the coalition for survival.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam told Malay Mail that the 14th general election, the first election that BN lost, has destabilised the structure and function of political parties in BN and all of its component parties ― including those that recently left ― are fighting to remain relevant.

“All parties including Umno, are finding new pathways and strategies to remain relevant and to bolster their support base to regain political space before GE15,” Dr Subramaniam said, referring to the 15th general election.

“In that aspect Gerakan has analysed and made its choice. We should respect that decision.

“This probably will allow Gerakan as a multiracial party to chart its own political destination independently without the need to listen to others.”

Gerakan is the latest among a string of parties to have left BN after their devastating defeat in the 14th general election. The party was wiped out without a single federal or state seat. It followed the footsteps of MyPPP and BN’s former Sarawak and Sabah component parties.

BN now resembles its original form ― the Alliance

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai pointed out that with Gerakan’s departure, BN, which used to have 13 component parties, now resembled its original post-Merdeka incarnation ― the Alliance.

“As we know, so many parties have left BN. You can’t consider BN to be really existing now. You can see that we are going back to the basic of the post Merdeka Perikatan ― MCA, MIC and Umno. It isn’t important on who is in BN.

“The important thing is for all the opposition parties to go through a very serious internal reform and become a strong opposition to check and balance the government for the rakyat,” said Liow.

When asked if there was a possibility of MCA following Gerakan’s footsteps, Liow said he was leaving that decision to the reform committee chaired by the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“Our Reforms Committee is going around country getting comments from the grassroots. We are leaving it to the committee to gather feedback and any decision (by the grassroots) on the party’s reform is most crucial,” said Liow.

BN brand a liability

Based on the exodus of BN’s component parties, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) associate professor Faisal Hazis observed that the former ruling coalition’s brand has become a liability to its members.

“I’m not surprise (they left). They (Gerakan) have lost everything. What more to lose? What is there for them to remain part of BN? The brand itself has become a liability for them,” he said.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for example, will have a lot to lose if they remain in BN and this could jeopardise their relations with federal government, which could lead to them losing their upcoming state elections because they can’t deliver on their manifesto promises.

“(It doesn’t help BN) that people like (Tan Sri) Annuar Musa keep on banging MCA leaders and stuff like that. Since they (Umno) don’t learn their lesson why should Gerakan stay in such a coalition that is still lopsided,” said Faisal, referring to the Umno information chief.

At a separate press conference, Umno acting president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi said he was aware of Gerakan’s announcement today of its decision to leave BN.

He has instructed his party’s secretary-general to contact the Gerakan leadership.