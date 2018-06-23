Najib and son win Pekan Umno election uncontested

Datuk Seri Najib Razak won the Pekan Umno chief post uncontested today. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Despite leading Barisan Nasional (BN) to its first-ever loss of federal power, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak won the Pekan Umno chief post uncontested.

The ex-Umno president’s eldest son Datuk Mohd Nizar was similarly elected Pekan Umno Youth chief when he ran uncontested, national newswire Bernama reported.

“What needs to be done now is to get rid of our arrogance, money politics, and other negative things besides winning back the hearts of young people,” Mohd Nizar was quoted saying in a speech at the assembly.

Pekan Umno committee member Abdul Rahmi Yahya told news portal Malaysiakini that Najib had won the Pekan Umno chief post uncontested.

Najib resigned as Umno president after BN lost the 14th general election to Pakatan Harapan led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.