Sleepy Spain players prefer siesta to World Cup drama

Spain’s Nacho celebrates scoring their third goal with Koke and team mates after their match against Portugal at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia, June 15, 2018. ― Reuters pic

KRASNODAR, June 23 ― One of the famous Spanish cultural stereotypes appears to be in rude health after Spain midfielder Koke revealed he and his team mates have been unable to watch some World Cup games because it interferes with their ‘siesta’, the traditional afternoon nap.

“We have been watching the games we can at our base. The first coincides with siesta time and the second with training,” Koke said in an interview with newspaper El Pais published today.

“We usually watch the last game while we are having dinner.”

If the rest of the squad have been following Koke’s example, then they would have missed the dramatic finale to Brazil’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica yesterday with two stoppage time goals, and last week’s compelling 1-1 draw between Argentina and Iceland.

Fortunately for Koke and his team mates, all of Spain’s games in the tournament in Russia have been scheduled to kick off at 2100 local time (1800 GMT), meaning they can still take time out of their days to get some much needed rest.

Koke is not alone among Spain internationals in stating the importance of dozing off in the afternoon.

Defender Jordi Alba once revealed he had stopped taking driving lessons because it interfered with his siesta, meaning his father had to chauffeur him to training at Barcelona every day.

Spain take on Morocco in their final Group B game on Monday looking to seal qualification for the last 16. ― Reuters