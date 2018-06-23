Umno presidential debate a platform to showcase leaders’ ideas, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin has described the ‘Umno Presidential Debate’ as a platform to showcase the ideas of the presidential candidates. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, June 23 — Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has described the ‘Umno Presidential Debate’ as a platform to showcase the ideas of the presidential candidates in determining the new direction of the party.

He said the debate was merely to discuss Umno’s plans after becoming the opposition, and that the three candidates needed to have open minds during the session.

“I have taken into consideration all the views and advice including those from Tok Mat (Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan)... This debate is also to see who has the best plans to lead Umno.

“If it is based on this (positive) spirit, I am confident that the debate would not be a problem. This debate is more for the people (delegates) to evaluate the candidates who have certain ideas. If we (candidates) can convince them (delegates), I am confident that it will have a positive impact,” he said.

Khairy told this to reporters after the Rembau Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri Umno Delegates’ Conference here today which was officiated by Mohamad, who is also Rembau Umno Division chief.

Also present were Kota state assemblyman Datuk Dr Awaluddin Said and Chembong state assemblyman Datuk Zaiful Bahri Idris.

Khairy said the debate within the Umno family was to display the new image of the party and not to attack one another.

The two other candidates, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is discharging his duties as party president, and Gua Musang Member of Parliament Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, are scheduled to appear in the programme “Debat Presiden Umno” for one hour from 9.30 pm on June 29. — Bernama