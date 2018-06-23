Mukhriz says govt will do its best to fulfill manifesto promises

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the PH government will do its best to fulfill every promise in its manifesto. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA PILAH, June 23 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will do its best to fulfill every promise in its manifesto, says Bersatu deputy president, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz, who is also Kedah Mentri Besar, said some of the promises had been executed since PH took over the reins of the government after the 14th General Election last month.

“On the PH manifesto, the government will try to deliver 100 per cent of the pledges promised to be delivered within 100 days, that we are able to, there are also some we’ve started working on, but are unable to deliver within 100 days.

“Nevertheless, the people are satisfied with the sincerity of the efforts being made,” he said when met at the Kuala Pilah parliamentary constituency’s Aidilfitri event at the Kuala Pilah MP’s Service Centre here today.

Also present at the event were Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun and Kuala Pilah MP Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Mukhriz believed the people understood that some promises would take more than 100 days to be fulfilled, especially with the country facing economic challenges.

On public concerns over PH’s promise to lower oil prices, he urged the people to be patient.

“I see that oil prices can be lowered if Petronas’ profits increase and contribute dividends to the government. Whatever, we will try to keep the promise,” he said.

He said so far, some of the pledges were implemented, among them the Goods and Services Tax, the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad and PTPTN loans. — Bernama