Penang to discuss Ulu Muda logging issue with Kedah, federal govt

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Penang government will hold discussions with the Kedah and the federal governments on the Ulu Muda logging issue. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — The Penang government will hold discussions with the Kedah and the federal governments on the Ulu Muda logging issue which poses a threat to the water catchment area at the Muda Dam there.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the water catchment area in the Muda Dam, Ulu Muda, which channelled water to Penang, Kedah and Perlis had shrunk, and if the logging issue was not resolved soon, it would cause the three states to face the risk of regional water crisis.

“Ulu Muda covers 163,103 hectares of rainforest in Kedah. About 96 per cent of Kedah’s raw water supply, 70 per cent of Perlis’ raw water and more than 80 per cent of Penang’s raw water comes from Sungai Muda daily.

“It is the most important water catchment area in the north and if the logging issue is not resolved immediately, 4.09 million people will suffer from water shortage and thousands of businesses will suffer losses,” he told reporters after launching World Water Day 2018 here today.

Chow said Penang and the Penang Water Supply Corporation were committed to the ‘Save Ulu Muda’ campaign, not only for the interest and benefit of the state but also for Kedah and Perlis.

Meanwhile, Chow said the best solution for Ulu Muda’s logging issue was to compensate Kedah, adding that the Penang Government was ready to work with the Kedah Government to seek compensation from the Federal Government, in lieu of ‘forest premium’ for logging. — Bernama