Sarawak ministers accept PM’s Hari Raya invite

KUCHING, June 23 — Sarawak state Cabinet ministers have accepted invitations from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to attend his Hari Raya gathering in Putrajaya tomorrow.

“Yes, I think the whole of Sarawak Cabinet ministers have been invited by Dr Mahathir,” Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing confirmed today.

Press secretary to Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, Ambrose Cheng, also confirmed that the invitation has been extended to the chief minister.

“I think the chief minister will attend,” he told Malay Mail.

It is learnt that the gathering — “Majlis Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri Bersama YAB Perdana Menteri” — will start at 4pm tomorrow at the Dewan Protokol, Kompleks Seri Perdana.

The state government comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and United People’s Party (UPP).

With the exception of UPP, the four parties are components of the yet-to-be registered Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which was formed after they exited Barisan Nasional on June 12.

In announcing the formation of GPS, Abang Johari had said the new coalition would collaborate and cooperate with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government for the national interest and the state’s interests and rights in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.