Reject money politics in party elections, says Tengku Razaleigh

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaks during a press conference at the G25 Forum in Shah Alam, January 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GUA MUSANG, June 23 — Umno presidential candidate Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah wants the culture of money politics in the party elections to be eradicated to ensure delegates will be able to choose their leaders in a more honest and sincere manner.

The Gua Musang Umno division chief said money politics should not happen when Umno was in the process of recovery after being rejected by the people in the 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9.

“We have to remember that money politics is very dangerous and sometimes, it can bring losses because after the money is given out, there will be delegates who do not vote.

“Hence, Umno delegates should reject this disgusting culture and practice in order to produce clean and trustworthy leaders and to remain relevant at all times,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Gua Musang Umno division’s Youth and Puteri representative meetings at the Bukit Chekati Hall here today.

Tengku Razaleigh said the delegates should take note that Umno’s defeat in GE14 was also due to money.

In the meantime, he also stressed that the proposed debate by Umno presidential candidates would not bring about a split among party members.

He said the proposed debate was aimed at getting the candidates’ views on particular issues that needed to be raised. — Bernama