Wan Azizah has audience with Pahang regent

(From left) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (left) at an audience with Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan June 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 23 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had an audience with Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Abdulaziz here in conjunction with her first visit to the state after being appointed as deputy prime minister.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, arrived at the palace with Pahang PKR chairman Datuk Fauzi Abdul Rahman at 3.05 pm before spending 20 minutes with Tengku Abdullah.

Also present were Tengku Puan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, her (Tunku Azizah’s) son and daughter, as well as Women, Family and Community Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad.

Dr Wan Azizah described the meeting as a courtesy call in conjunction with her visit to Pahang today.

“There were discussions in certain areas especially on several federal government projects in the state. In addition, we also talked about efforts to help the less fortunate children in Pahang,” she told reporters after the meeting.

Dr Wan Azizah also mentioned that the most interesting part of the meeting was when Tengku Puan of Pahang shared that the state has a product that was close to her heart, namely “Tenun Pahang”, which was co-produced by inmates at Penor Prison.

“Maybe we will help to promote this product again but it is still at the discussion level,” she added. — Bernama