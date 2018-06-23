Special committee for property development approval, says Sabah CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said a special committee will be set up to facilitate the property development approval process in Sabah. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEPANGGAR, June 23 — A special committee will be set up to facilitate the property development approval process in Sabah.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the move would enable smooth running of the sector’s development as well as provide economic benefits to the state.

“Property approval will no longer be decided by the chief minister.

“The move is to encourage more investments and development in the property sector in Sabah,” he told reporters when met at the Aidlifitri open house of Sepanggar MP Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman here today.

Mohd Shafie said further details on the setting up of the committee would be finalised soon.

Meanwhile, he urged developers of commercial properties such as shopping centres to offer affordable rental rates, so that more traders could open up stores in the area.

“If the rent is lowered, it would contribute to an increase in the number of customers at the premises which are likely to be fully occupied,” he said. — Bernama