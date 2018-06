File photo of Amelie Mauresmoin London June 25, 2014. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 23 ― Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo today became the first woman appointed to captain France’s Davis Cup team.

Mauresmo succeeds Yannick Noah next year, the French tennis federation announced.

In contrast, Julien Benneteau, who retires after the US Open in September, will take the reins of France’s side in the women’s equivalent the Fed Cup. ― AFP