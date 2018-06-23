Johor set to help Orang Asli on compensation issues over land

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the state government is ready to assist Orang Asli residents from Kuala Masai here who are facing compensation issues over their land since 2010. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — The state government is ready to assist Orang Asli residents from Kuala Masai here who are facing compensation issues over their land since 2010.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said he was prepared to review the case, especially on compensation, so that the state government understood the actual situation.

He hoped to ‘fine-tune’ the matter and look into why the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government had not met and fulfilled the needs of residents although the court had ordered compensation,” he said after opening the annual general meeting of representatives of Koperasi Permodalan Melayu Negeri Johor Berhad (KPMNJ) today.

He said this in response to a newspaper report stating that 320 people were still waiting for their compensation after being directed to move from Kampung Orang Asli Stulang Laut here to Kampung Orang Asli Kampung Masai in 1993.

The residents had earlier filed a lawsuit naming the Johor Land and Mines Department Director and the Johor Baru City Council, among the defendants.

In September 2010, they won the case at the Johor Baru High Court and the defendants had been instructed to grant the residents the right to their land in Kuala Masai, and to assess their land prices at Stulang Laut for compensation purposes.

However, it had yet to be done, the report said.

“This matter should not have happened because it involves the lower income group,” noted Osman, reiterating he would review the matter and meet the residents if there was a need to seek their views. — Bernama