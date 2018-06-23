Gabungan Parti Sarawak expects to be launched on July 22

A technical committee for the formation of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak chaired by Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (pic) set its target for the official launch on July 22. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 23 — A technical committee for the formation of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a new political coalition formed by parties in the state that left the Barisan Nasional (BN) on June 12, set its target for the official launch on July 22.

The committee’s meeting was chaired by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi at the party’s headquarters here today, and attended by the respective secretaries-general from the other three component parties, namely, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), as well as some legal experts.

Nanta said the technical committee would be in charge, among others, to select a protem committee for the establishment of GPS, to draft a new logo for the coalition, as well as to submit letters, namely, to the Dewan Rakyat to inform that the parties were no longer with the BN and another one to BN to express its gratitude for their past cooperation.

“The protem committee will comprise eight members, namely the president and secretary-general of the four parties,” he told reporters at a press conference after chairing the technical committee meeting on GPS today.

On the logo design, he said, a competition would be launched tomorrow and open for the public. The detailed terms and conditions as well as the prizes could be obtained in local newspapers.

He said other detailed steps towards the establishment of GPS, such as the constitutional aspect as well as registration of logo and party, would be implemented before July 22.

It is also understood that the protem committee meeting will be held on July 12, two days after the decision on the new logo is being finalised.

In Sarawak, July 22 has been declared a public holiday since 2016, in conjunction with the anniversary of Sarawak’s independence from the British. — Bernama