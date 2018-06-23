Hishammuddin reiterates reasons for not contesting

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today reiterated that his decision not to contest in the party election was to give other leaders the opportunity to serve. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KLUANG, June 23 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today reiterated that his decision not to contest in the party election was to give other leaders the opportunity to serve while, at the same, he would help to rebuild the party from Sembrong Division.

He said what was crucial to him was the struggles of the party rather than party post.

“For the sake of responsibility and accountability, we give way for now for them to show how they are leading our party, but this does not mean I quit my responsibilities there and then.

“We will tackle Sembrong Johor and with the new leadership at the national level,” he told reporters after opening the Sembrong Umno Division Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri delegates meeting here today. — Bernama