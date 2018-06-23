Impending PSM elections smacks of money politics, claims President

File photo of Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail (left). — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― Just a day before the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) annual general meeting and election of new office-bearers, its president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail dropped a bombshell.

He disclosed that money politics had reared its ugly head in the PSM to garner votes from the delegates.

He noted the call by some quarters who wanted the polls to be conducted through a secret vote as opposed to raising hands, could lead to money politics.

“I want to prove that money politics has crept into the run-up to the (PSM) election, this time around. Earlier (yesterday), a delegate representing Datuk Markiman Kobiran (presidential candidate) came to the PSM office to pay the membership fees of 11 affiliates.

“...and coincidentally, I received his (Markiman’s) text message on the matter. This means, money politics has started to infiltrate into the PSM. I would like to ask whether he was going to buy them?” asked Ahmad, in a press conference here yesterday.

According to him, it was stated in the association’s constitution that voting should be carried out by raising hands but secret voting could be exercised if the majority of the delegates had requested so.

“For everyone’s knowledge, PSM has always prepared papers for the secret vote in every election...because we need to be prepared in case the delegates decide on having a secret vote,” he said.

Prior to this, Markiman had called for a secret vote to be held, as opposed to the current tradition of raising hands.

Markiman, who is also Selangor Sepaktakraw Association (PSS) president, will challenge Ahmad, who has been president of the parent body since 2002.

Meanwhile, another presidential candidate, Datuk Akramuddin Abdul Aziz and deputy presidential candidate, Datuk Abdul Jalil Ariffin announced their withdrawals from contesting the two posts.

This time, the AGM has been cast into the limelight as it will see the election of the top leadership after the three-year tenure of the current incumbents ended last September.

The last AGM was held on Dec 31, 2016, and the constitution allows for the next meeting to be held up to 18 months later. ― Bernama