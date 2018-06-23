Why is TMI acting like Jho Low’s spokesman? The Edge asks

Jho Low (centre) pedals a trishaw carrying US rapper Busta Rhymes in George Town in this file picture taken on April 19, 2013. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Business weekly The Edge questioned today why news portal The Malaysian Insight (TMI) suggested that the government may have no choice but to make a deal with fugitive businessman Jho Low.

In an editorial, The Edge also questioned TMI’s claim that discussions between 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) investigators and Low, one of the central figures in the global corruption scandal surrounding the state investment firm, have started, pointing out that investigators have not confirmed it.

“TMI went on to ask whether Malaysian investigators ‘can make the case against Najib Razak and recover the loot’ without help from Jho Low. Why is TMI making the case for the fugitive, as if it was his spokesperson?” said The Edge’s editorial, referring to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

TMI said in an editorial on June 15 titled “Talking to Jho Low is easy, working out a deal tough” that Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, was a crucial witness who could send Najib to prison and help the Pakatan Harapan government recover billions in assets and cash.

TMI has published a few articles, quoting anonymous sources, that Low had reached out to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and had surfaced in Dubai.

However, the reports were not confirmed.

TMI has also never revealed the source of its funding. The news portal mysteriously stopped publication during the 14th general election.