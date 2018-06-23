Melaka Umno files petition to challenge GE14 result

Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the two state seats being challenged are Telok Mas and Rembia. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 23 — Melaka Umno filed an election petition at the High Court here on Monday (June 18) to challenge the outcome of the 14th General Election (GE14) in two state constituencies in Melaka.

Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the two state seats being challenged are Telok Mas and Rembia.

“We found that the candidate (Telok Mas) has not resigned from his post (as lecturer) on nomination day and it is a violation of the election rules.

“Another one (Rembia) let the lawyer deals with the matter first, I understand some matters will be raised,” he told reporters after opening the Tangga Batu Umno Division Puteri delegates meeting at Pantai Puteri here today.

In the GE14, PKR-Bersatu candidate Noor Effandi Ahmad won the Telok Mas state seat with a majority of 1,288 votes and PKR candidate Muhammad Jailani Khamis won the Rembia state seat with a majority of 1,814 votes. — Bernama