Rubber buyers to pay additional charges to Sabah smallholders, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — Rubber smallholders in Sabah will enjoy the revenue from extra charges on rubber sales not only from direct sales to the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (SRIB), but also to licensed rubber buyers.

State Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Junz Wong said licensed buyers need to pay the additional charges, which represented transportation costs, to smallholders and they can reclaim this from SRIB.

“We will cancel the licence of these buyers if they do not pay the additional charges directly to smallholders,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said the additional charges for each kilogramme of rubber was based on the dry weight content of each rubber grade.

“The additional charges for latex is 60 sen/kg, unsmoked sheets (USS) at 38 sen/ kg, USS grade 2 at 32 sen/kg, clump at 37 sen/kg and clump grade 2 at 30 sen/kg,” he added. — Bernama