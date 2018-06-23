Education Ministry to fork out RM500,000 to fix SMK Seri Pantai storm damage

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Education Ministry sec-gen Datuk Seri Gazali Abas and Wan Saiful Wan Jan inspect the damaged SMK Seri Pantai roof after it was hit by storm in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2018. — Pictures by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Education Ministry has allocated some RM500,000 to fix the severe damages at SMK Seri Pantai following a heavy storm yesterday.

Secretary-general Datuk Seri Gazali Abas said the strong wind and hailstorm, which struck almost the entire Klang Valley in the evening, had blown off the roofs of 10 classrooms at the school.

“We received the report at 11pm last night from the state Education Department.

“A team of 10 Works Department (JKR) personnel, school staff and Ministry officials have inspected the extent of the damages and decided to exercise the Ministry’s emergency relief fund to restore the buildings to its original condition,” he told a press conference at the school today.

Gazali said the state Education Department is given two weeks to come up with a complete report on the damages and permanent repair works should be completed within three months.

The damaged SMK Seri Pantai roof is seen after it was hit by storm in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2018.

This, however, will not affect the normal school operations which is expected to resume post-break starting Monday.

“The classrooms affected were occupied by some 300 Form 3 students who are in the midst of Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) examination, but the school has come up with several contingency plans.

“They will utilise all available spaces in the school, including the science and computer labs, as temporary classrooms.

“So parents need not worry and you can continue sending your children to school as per normal,” he said.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, who was also present, said he welcomed all kinds of contributions from the community which could alleviate the school’s burden.

“I have engaged a few individuals who have expressed interests in contributing financially to help with the situation. I commend this and I hope more Lembah Pantai folks would come out and offer a helping hand,” he said.