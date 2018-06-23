Zambry ready to be Perak opposition leader

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said he was ready to accept the challenge of being an Opposition leader. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

LUMUT, June 23 — Former Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said he was ready to accept the challenge of being an Opposition leader.

Speaking at a press conference for the first time since conceding in the 14th general election, Zambry said that the state leadership was still discussing who would lead the Opposition.

“Being a state BN chief will naturally allow me to lead the Opposition party in the state assembly.

“But, it all depends on our (party) decision later as well as my decision later, whether I’m going to serve as a state chief or not can only be known after the party election,” he said after launching the Lumut Umno Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri annual general meeting at Virgo Batik Resort here.

“It’s not about me alone, it is about the responsibility and decision of the party. If the party decides someone else or wanted me as a leader, I will oblige,” said Zambry.

On Tuesday, Zambry announced that he will be contesting for an Umno supreme council post in the party election, which will be held on June 30.

“Many parties, including the party members and also the public suggested me to contest for a higher post like vice-president.

“But, due to certain aspects, I will only contest the supreme council post,” he said, without elaborating.

“I will give my service to a bigger team, as the party president right until the supreme council members lies under one decision making body,” said Zambry.

Separately, Zambry also said he was not sad or worried after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government issued a letter barring the Perak Aman Jaya tagline.

“Normally, a new government wants to have their own tagline for their state. I’m not going to feel sad or feel bad.

“At the end of the day, we are not the government anymore, they (PH) might have better ideas to rule the state,” he said.

“If our Aman Jaya is not really Aman Jaya (peaceful and prosperous) in their eyes or bring legacy problems to them, we let them decide, as they’re the government now,” Zambry said.

Zambry also said he would leave it to the people to judge on what the previous government had done under the tagline of Aman Jaya.

“I’m not here trying to defend or what... but in my time, I tried my best for the state. If they want to change the tagline, it’s their right as the state government,” he said.