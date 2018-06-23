Wait for official announcement of Cabinet list, says Nga

Taiping MP Nga Kor Ming called today for patience over the naming of additional ministers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, June 23 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming called today for patience over the naming of additional ministers, amid speculation that he might not be part of the Cabinet.

After Malay Mail reported today sources as saying that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has rejected Nga for minister and deputy minister positions over the latter’s allegedly racist comments, Nga said the public should not believe claims that his name was not selected.

“I think the Prime Minister will make an official announcement (on the additional Cabinet list) next week. It’s better to wait for the announcement and respect his decision,” Nga told Berita Harian.

“This kind of speculation report is definitely not good for the government and also the Prime Minister Office,” said the Teluk Intan MP.

Sources from Nga’s camp told Malay Mail that party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng broke the news to Nga yesterday before chairing the party’s emergency central executive committee meeting.

During the 14th general election, Lim had told Teluk Intan voters that Nga would be made a minister if the latter won the seat and Pakatan Harapan formed federal government.