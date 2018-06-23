Zahid: Gerakan yet to notify BN on quitting

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Gerakan has yet to submit an official letter to BN on its decision to leave the coalition.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Gerakan has yet to submit an official letter to Barisan Nasional (BN) on its decision to leave the coalition, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid said that he would review the decision made by the party.

“Yes, I will review the decision made by them carefully and will ask my secretary-general and the works secretary of BN to call them because we have not gotten a formal letter from them.

“That’s why we would like to study the details,” he told reporters, when asked if Gerakan’s exit would bode well for the federal Opposition.

Earlier today, Gerakan announced its withdrawal from BN, leaving only three parties in the coalition that once had 13 component parties — Umno, MCA and MIC.

Umno has 54 parliament seats, while MCA and MIC have one and two federal seats each respectively.

BN component parties left after the coalition lost federal power in the 14th general election and most of the states, except for Perlis and Pahang.