Sabah welcomes federal court’s decision over Petronas legal challenge

― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEPANGGAR, June 23 — The Sabah state government welcomed the Federal Court’s dismissal of the Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)’s application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak government’s move to regulate the state’s petroleum activities.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said any agreement between Petronas and the Sarawak and Sabah state governments should not overlook the rights of the two states as stipulated in the country’s constitution.

“The country’s constitution will remain unchanged. The rights of Sabah and Sarawak to locate resources in their respective states are clearly stipulated in the constitution.

“If you want to change the constitution, it must pass through the Parliament,” he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri open house of Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman here today.

Yesterday, the Federal Court dismissed Petronas’ application after deciding that the Federal Court could not hear the matter because the relief declaration applied by the national oil company was not covered under the jurisdiction of the Federal Court, but the High Court. — Bernama