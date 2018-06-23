Commotion at Wanita Umno divisional delegates’ conference

Wanita Umno members gather for the wing’s delegates meeting at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KULIM, June 23 — A commotion erupted at the start of the Kulim-Bandar Baharu Division Wanita Umno Delegates’ Conference today over dispute that the Banggol Rashid branch of the division was barred from voting at the conference.

The dispute began when a delegate stood up and questioned the reasons behind the hindrance, but the situation calmed down 10 minutes later after the division’s Wanita Umno vice-chief Mariyaton Ibrahim gave her explanation.

“It is confirmed that the branch has not held (its) meeting within the stipulated time frame and as such, it cannot vote despite various reasons had been given,” she said when explaining on the matter before the 277 delegates at the conference here.

The conference saw a contest between Bandar Baharu state assemblywoman Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor and incumbent Nazira Abd Rahim to vie for the post of Kulim-Bandar Baharu Division Wanita Umno chief. — Bernama