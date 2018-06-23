Zambry says will not contest Umno VP post

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said he wanted to make room for other candidates as well to focus on the party supreme council. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

LUMUT, June 23 — Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir has confirmed he will not contest the post of Umno vice-president in the party elections on June 30.

Zambry, who is also Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said he wanted to make room for other candidates as well to focus on the party supreme council.

“Even though many proposed that I contest for the post (vice president), I have thought deeply about it to give the opportunity to others.

“I will only try to serve as an Umno Supreme Council member if the party thinks I’m needed, especially in the context of party rebuilding and I will give my best,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Lumut Division Umno Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri delegates meeting here today.

Prior to this, Zambry has announced via his Facebook account that he would contest for a post in the Umno Supreme Council for the 2018-2021 session in the party polls. — Bernama